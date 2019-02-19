Mars Daily Weather Report

John Farley,

Have you ever wondered what the weather is like on Mars? That’s now pretty easy to find out. NASA’s InSight has weather instruments on board and reports back to us here on earth. At InSight’s location on Mars, the average high for the past week was 7 degrees, while the average low was -138 degrees. And there isn’t much of an atmosphere on Mars. The average air pressure is less than 1% of the average air pressure on the Earth’s surface! Here’s a link to follow Martian weather. https://mars.nasa.gov/insight/weather/

 

Categories: Weather Blog
Share

Related

The Things That People Say to “Dismiss”...
Why Weather Apps Fall Short
NASA Mars Rover Dies After 15 Years
Less Extreme Cold in Columbia

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android