Mars Daily Weather Report

Have you ever wondered what the weather is like on Mars? That’s now pretty easy to find out. NASA’s InSight has weather instruments on board and reports back to us here on earth. At InSight’s location on Mars, the average high for the past week was 7 degrees, while the average low was -138 degrees. And there isn’t much of an atmosphere on Mars. The average air pressure is less than 1% of the average air pressure on the Earth’s surface! Here’s a link to follow Martian weather. https://mars.nasa.gov/insight/weather/