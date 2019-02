Gamecock baseball’s Wednesday game with Presbyterian cancelled

COLUMBIA – Gamecock baseball team’s contest against Presbyterian, set for Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m., has been cancelled due to inclement weather. No make-up date has been set.

The news comes just one day after USC’s come-from-behind win against Winthrop Tuesday.

Carolina hosts Utah Valley this Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.