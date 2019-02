Gamecocks break down victory over Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following their fifth comeback win after trailing by double digits in SEC play, Frank Martin, AJ Lawson, and Chris Silva discussed what led to their success against Kermit Davis and Ole Miss Tuesday night.

The 79-64 win keeps Carolina (14-12, 9-4 SEC) in fourth place in the SEC standings, which would give them a double bye in the conference tournament, moving a full game up on the Rebels (18-8, 8-5).