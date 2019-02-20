Local students teach lesson in kindness outside the classroom

Chapin, SC (WOLO) — Students in the Lexington – Richland District 5 are spreading some good cheer to residents who reside within a Chapin assisted living facility.

Students in the first grade class of Chapin Elementary school decided to visit the facility Generations of Chapin to pass out homemade Valentine’s Day cards and cookies as a part of this years service project. Their teacher Angela Bradley says she began working on projects with the students, this time around it was a chance to teach children how important it is to be nice to, and put others first.

Even thought there visit was after the Valentine’s holiday passed, Bradley says “The residents really love to see the children, so that does my heart good as a teacher to know my class was able to brighten the residents day.” According to Bradley the children enjoyed the experience as well and she is now striving to make this an annual event.