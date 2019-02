Midlands Tech honoring former college that served black students during segregation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Honoring a legacy of education.

On Monday afternoon, as part of its Black History Month program, Midlands Technical College held a ceremony in honor of Harbison Junior College.

The school served as a college for African American students during segregation.

Harbison Junior College was founded in 1882.

In 1979 the site was acquired by Midlands Technical College.