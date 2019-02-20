Spurs Up Tour dates and locations announced

The Gamecock Club is excited to announce the 2019 “Spurs Up” tour, featuring University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp . The Gamecock Club, along with Coach Muschamp, will visit a total of nine locations this spring in an effort to bring the ultimate fan experience to your front door.

The 2019 “Spurs Up” tour will get started on April 23 with a stop in Augusta, Ga. Other tour stops during the month of April will come in the Midlands (April 24), Lancaster (April 29) and Greenville (April 30).

The tour continues in May with stops planned for York (May 2), Sumter (May 7), Myrtle Beach (May 8) and Atlanta (May 9). The tour concludes on May 14 with a visit to Charleston.

Each stop will feature a photograph opportunity with Coach Muschamp, exclusive Gamecock Football updates, and a Q&A session.

More information, including specific locations and ticket prices, will be announced as it comes available.