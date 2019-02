WATCH: Highlights from Tuesday’s high school basketball playoffs

Click the video to watch highlights from Lexington, Ridge View and Keenan as all three move on in the SCHSL high school basketball playoffs.

5A Boys:

Lexington 61

Conway 49

4A Boys:

Traveler’s Rest 54

Ridge View 84

3A Boys:

Southside 37

Keenan 58

2A Boys:

Mullins 47

Gray Collegiate 76