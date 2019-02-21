CHA Executive Director retires amid Allen Benedict controversy

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Housing Authority has been under the microscope since two men were found dead in their homes at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments in January as the result of carbon monoxide poisoning after several reported calls for service. More than 400 residents were given 2 hours to evacuate the premises because of the leak.

While the Columbia Fire Department, Police and City Council looked into the deadly incident, at least one councilman, Moe Baddourah has been pushing for the firing of the Executive Director Gilbert Walker, who has been in that same position since 2000.

ABC Columbia News confirmed Walker was at a meeting held by the Columbia Housing Authority Thursday (2/21) at which time several sources tell us Walker turned in a letter notifying the Commission of his plans to retire, effective immediately. The letter was accepted by the board during the nearly 3 hour meeting, However CHA Attorney, Bob Coble says the board would like for Walker to assist them through June 30th in the transition. Here is a copy of the letter Walker gave to the Board announcing his plans to leave his position.

CHA Executive Director Gilbert Walker announces his retirement during a 3 hour meeting tonight. His retirement is effective immediately, although the Commission has requested he assist with the transition through June 30th, 2019. pic.twitter.com/OFD43uJsgn — Rochelle Dean ABC News (@RochelleDean) February 22, 2019

Late Thursday evening, we spoke with 3rd District Councilman Moe Baddourah who says this is the type of forward movement needed. In a statement Baddourah said,

“That’s a positive development. Given the numerous, serious failings of the Housing Authority, new leadership is badly needed. Moving forward, the Housing Authority must get serious about making sure adequate accountability is in place to avoid future crises and make sure the concerns of residents are being heard. And that must be City Council’s priority during the process of selecting new commissioners.”

Two other Commissioners, Bessie Watson and Jennifer Ruben resigned February 6th, both citing reasons unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.