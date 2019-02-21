Gamecocks fall to #16/17 Kentucky, 65-57

– No. 13/13 South Carolina women’s basketball suffered a 65-57 loss to No. 16/17 Kentucky Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks (19-7, 11-2 SEC) shot just 34.6 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers in their first SEC loss since Jan. 17. Senior forwardnarrowly missed a double-double with 12 pints and nine rebounds in her 34 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats took an early lead and held it through the first half as the Gamecocks struggled shooting the ball in the opening 20 minutes. The third quarter saw the tide turn, though, with South Carolina playing aggressively on both sides of the ball.

Tyasha Harris opened things up with a 3-pointer on the first possession, and it was her defensive rebound turned transition layup that put the Gamecocks up for the first time at 33-32 with 6:34 to go in the period. There were four lead changes and two ties down the stretch with the Gamecocks’ aggression winning out as they went 8-of-11 from the free throw line in the third quarter to open a 43-40 advantage.

In the fourth, Kentucky turned up the defensive pressure, making the most out of half-court traps to tie up the Gamecock guards. South Carolina looked to run whenever possible, and Bianca Cuevas-Moore made it a 45-42 game with a transition layup early in the fourth. The Wildcats went on an 13-3 run immediate afterward, though, thanks to limiting the Gamecocks to just one tough shot on four straight possessions.

Trailing 48-55 with 4:34 to play, the Gamecocks looked for life with Destanni Henderson hitting a pair of threes and Cuevas-Moore adding a free throw, but Kentucky also hit big shots to stay in front. Facing a five-point deficit, 55-60 with 2:32 to play, the Gamecocks looked to extend the game and sent the Wildcats to the free throw line, where they hit 5-of-6 down the stretch while South Carolina’s shooting woes continued.

GAMECHANGER

While the teams tied with 34 rebounds each, Kentucky won the battle of the boards in the fourth quarter 13-6, including four-straight one-and-done Gamecock possessions during the key 13-3 run early in the period.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks turned it over 21 times, just the third time this season they hit the 20-turnover point and their most turnovers since Nov. 15 against Clemson.

NOTABLES

The loss was just the second home SEC loss for the Gamecocks in 18 games, dating back to February 2017.

Four Gamecocks finished in double figures, led by 12 each from Alexis Jennings and Destanni Henderson . Tyasha Harris and Bianca Cuevas-Moore each added 10.

Three Gamecocks played over 30 minutes in the game – Harris 39 and Jennings and Cuevas-Moore each spending 34 minutes on the court.

Freshman Victaria Saxton drew her first career start, adding seven points and six rebounds in her 27 minutes on the court.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks play their next two games on the road, beginning Sun., Feb. 24, at Tennessee in a 4 p.m. tipoff.