Blue Cross Blue Shield employees lend a helping to serve meals at local homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield employees of South Carolina use their lunch hour to serve meals for folks at Transition Homeless Shelter.

Shelter employees say, gestures like this go a long way.

This month Blue Cross and Blue Shield employees say they have also donated razors, shampoo, toothpaste and towels to the facility.