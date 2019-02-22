Clarendon Sheriff’s hunt for suspect accused of stealing more than 20k from vehicle shop

Clarendon, SC (WOLO) — Sheriff’s in Clarendon county say they are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects accused of stealing more than 20 thousand dollars worth of equipment from a automotive shop. According to authorities, someone broke into the business in the 45 -hundred block of Highway 260 between the night of February 19th and the morning of February 20th, 2019.

Officials say person or persons stole some of the items that are pictured above, including multiple tools, a white Honda CRF 80cc dirt bike, car parts, computer monitors and several antiques.

If you recognize any of these items or have any information on who may have committed this crime you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.