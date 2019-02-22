Gospel Fest to celebrate community unity

Camden, SC (WOLO) — The Multi Cultural Committee of Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County has announced their plans to host thei 14th annual Gospel Fest and Heritage Tea in celebration of Black History Month. The purpose of the annual event is to spur community unity through music and dance.

The BHM program will be held Saturday February 23rd, 2019 at 6PM inside the Wood Auditorium at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden, SC. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.