Hammond, Cardinal Newman win in semis, setting up SCISA championship showdown

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Saturday night in Sumer should be fun.

Both Hammond and Cardinal Newman took care of business in the SCISA semifinals Friday night, sending them on a collision course into the championship game Saturday at the Sumer Civic Center.

In the early SCISA semifinal matchup Friday, Hammond and First Baptist combined to make 15 3-point shots in the first quarter alone, and by the end of the night, the two had racked up over 200 points of offense in the Skyhawks’ 102-91 win.

Hammond’s Tucker Toman had 25 points (8 3-pointers), while Gamecock target Jordan Burch added 17 in the win.

Then in the late game, Murray State commit Chico Carter Jr. had a team-high 23 to help Cardinal Newman secure a 64-54 win over Porter Gaud.

Tennessee commit Josiah James put in a game-high 33 in Porter Gaud’s loss.

Hammond and Cardinal Newman now face off in the SCISA championship game Saturday night at 8 p.m. in the Sumter Civic Center.