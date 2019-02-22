Hammond, Cardinal Newman win in semis, setting up SCISA championship showdown

Greg Brzozowski, Mike Gillespie,

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Saturday night in Sumer should be fun.

Both Hammond and Cardinal Newman took care of business in the SCISA semifinals Friday night, sending them on a collision course into the championship game Saturday at the Sumer Civic Center.

In the early SCISA semifinal matchup Friday, Hammond and First Baptist combined to make 15 3-point shots in the first quarter alone, and by the end of the night, the two had racked up over 200 points of offense in the Skyhawks’ 102-91 win.

Hammond’s Tucker Toman had 25 points (8 3-pointers), while Gamecock target Jordan Burch added 17 in the win.

Then in the late game, Murray State commit Chico Carter Jr. had a team-high 23 to help Cardinal Newman secure a 64-54 win over Porter Gaud.

Tennessee commit Josiah James put in a game-high 33 in Porter Gaud’s loss.

Hammond and Cardinal Newman now face off in the SCISA championship game Saturday night at 8 p.m. in the Sumter Civic Center.

 

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

Related

Westwood’s season ends in Upper State Final ...
Gray Collegiate heads back to 2A title game after ...
Cardinal Newman girls run past Porter Gaud for ret...
Ridge View topples Wren, Blazers back in state cha...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android