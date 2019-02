Harambee Festival gearing up for its 30th year in celebration of Black History

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For the 30th year in a row, Benedict College is gearing up for its annual Black History Month celebration, the Harambee Festival.

Events get underway tonight, but it all culminates with the festival at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Antisdel Chapel on the Benedict’s campus.

This year’s headliner is Grammy-award winning gospel singer, Donald Lawrence.