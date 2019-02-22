Ready for an old fashioned pig pickin’ to support Heroes?

Tyler Ryan learns about the RCSD Pig Pickin'

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are hungry on Saturday, and I know you will be, and want to support the Heroes in uniform that protect and serve the community, and I know you do, make plans to attend the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Foundation’s Shukin’ for Law and Pig Pickin.

For the second year, members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hosting the oyster roast at Hay Hill Events (1625 Bluff Road) from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Proceeds from the event will go to the Foundation, which supports various programs designed to help officers of the department with things like ballistic vests for K9 officers, and other needs that fall outside the general operational budget of the department.

According to Deputy Alexis Aarons, the all you can eat event will include entertainment from the Killer Beez, and feature a live auction including a Live PD ride along, in addition to art, trips, and much more.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.