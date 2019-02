Ridge View topples Wren, Blazers back in state championship game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — Ridge View is one game away from repeating as state champions.

The Blazers manhandled Wren Friday night in the Upper State Final at Bon Secours Wellness arena with an impressive 76-53 win, earning Ridge View a spot in next week’s 4A state title.

Wilson stands in the way of back-to-back titles for the Blazers. The two meet for the 4A crown Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena.