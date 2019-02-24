Clemson takes doubleheader sweep of VMI Saturday



CLEMSON, S.C. – Jordan Greene’s two-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie and lifted No. 14 Clemson to an 8-6 victory over Virginia Military in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nathan Loyd belted a two-run homer, his first of the year, in the first inning. In the third inning, the Tigers plated two runs, highlighted by Sam Hall’s run-scoring double and Grayson Byrd’s run-scoring single. After the Keydets tied the score with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Clemson answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks in large part to five walks.

Jake Huggins blasted a three-run homer, his third of the season, in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score 6-6. But the Tigers answered again in the bottom of the seventh inning on Greene’s two-run homer, his second of the season.

Mat Clark (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the ninth inning to record his third save of the year. Nathan Light (0-2) suffered the loss.