Reed’s Career-High 31 Powers Clemson Past BC

CLEMSON, S.C. — Marcquise Reed turned in a career-best 31 points on a career-high-tying 11 made field goals, including nine of Clemson University men’s basketball’s last 16 points in a 76-66 victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (16-11, 6-8 ACC) were led by Reed’s 31 points – 17 coming in the first half. Reed also tied his career best with five steals on the afternoon, while tallying nine rebounds and a team-leading four assists.

Elijah Thomas created problems in the post for the Eagles (13-13, 4-10 ACC), finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, one block and one steal. Thomas’ performance marked his seventh double-double of the season and the 18th of his career.

Shelton Mitchell (13 points) and Aamir Simms (10 points) represented the other Tigers’ that reached double-figure scoring.

Clemson took a four-point lead into the break after the opening stanza of play, 33-29. The Eagles came out in the second half and immediately took off on a 10-0 run, but the Tigers clawed their way back.

Using a 13-5 run, the Tigers would re-take the lead 46-44 with 13:33 to play. Clemson built an eight-point advantage at 60-52, but Boston College erased that lead in just three minutes of game action.

Tied at 60-60, the Tigers finished the game on a 16-6 run and got nine of those points from its leading scorer.

Clemson scored 20 points off of 13 Eagle turnovers, while committing just 12 themselves and assisting on 15-of-its-27 made baskets.

The Tigers return to the floor on Wednesday, Feb. 27 when they travel to Pittsburgh. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Notes: Clemson improves to 27-4 (.871) at home since the beginning of the 2017-18 season … it was the eighth-straight victory for the Tigers over the Eagles … Clemson improves to 18-7 overall against Boston College and 9-1 at home … head coach Brad Brownell wins his 165th career game at Clemson – 12 shy of tying Cliff Ellis (177) for the most-ever in program history … it was coach Brownell’s 332nd career victory … it also was coach Brownell’s 60th career home ACC victory … Marcquise Reed turned in his second career 30-point game and his 24th 20-point game of his career … he is now just two such outings shy of tying Jim Sutherland (1964-67) for 10th all-time in program history … it was just the eighth time a player under Brownell has gone for 30 or more points in a game – the second for Reed this season … Reed’s performance marked the 107th occurrence in Clemson history of a player scoring 30+ points … it was Reed’s 64th double-digit scoring game – just six such games shy of tying Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) for 16th all-time … Reed jumped into 18th on Clemson’s all-time scoring list (1,342) … Reed tied his career high with 11 made field goals … Reed swiped a career-best-tying five steals … he now has 156 career steals – good for 12th on the all-time list … his current career average of 1.70 steals per game stands third all-time in Clemson history … Elijah Thomas posted his seventh double-double of the season and the 18th of his career … the Tigers are 14-4 overall when Thomas records a double-double, including 6-1 this season … Thomas eclipsed 900 career points in his Clemson career (907) … Thomas now has 595 career rebounds – just nine shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time list … Thomas blocked one shot and now has 164 in his career and still sits 10th all-time – just 14 shy of tying Sharrod Ford (2001-05) for ninth … Thomas’ career 1.91 blocks per game is fourth all-time.