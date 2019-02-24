Sean Brock’s appearance on Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’ features Lowcountry cooking

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCIV) — On Friday, Sean Brock’s episode of Chef’s Tablepremiered on Netflix. Brock is the founding chef and culinary advisor at Husk in downtown Charleston. The James Beard Award-winner previously led the kitchens at Minero, McCrady’s, and McCrady’s Tavern.

