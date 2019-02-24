Spring Valley tops Sumter for chance to repeat Feb 24, 2019 12:52 AM EST Greg Brzozowski, GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley will get their chance to repeat at 5A State Champions as they defeated Sumter 58-40 Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Categories: Local Sports, Sports ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Gamecocks Come Up Short at Mississippi State, 76-6... Irmo’s Johnson overcomes tree trouble for 4-... SC State can’t keep halftime lead, falls at ... Clemson takes doubleheader sweep of VMI Saturday