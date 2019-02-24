Spring Valley tops Sumter for chance to repeat

Greg Brzozowski,

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley will get their chance to repeat at 5A State Champions as they defeated Sumter 58-40 Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
