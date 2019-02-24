Tigers Complete Sweep Over Keydets With 11-6 Win

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 14 Clemson overcame a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the sixth inning to defeat Virginia Military 11-6 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 6-1, while the Keydets fell to 2-6.

After the Keydets scored a run in the third inning, they added two more runs in the fourth inning, keyed by Josh Hollifield’s run-scoring single. Clemson broke through with six runs in the sixth inning on three hits, two walks and three hit-by-pitches. Jordan Greene hit a two-out, two-run single to give the Tigers the lead in the frame. The Keydets plated a run in the seventh inning on a passed ball, then Sam Hall, who reached base in all five plate appearances, hit a grand slam, the first of his career and his second homer of 2019, in the eighth inning to highlight Clemson’s five-run frame.

Sam Weatherly (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts. Keydet reliever Derek Tremblay (0-2) suffered the loss.