RCSD investigating incident at A.C. Flora HS that injured student

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County Deputies say they are investigating an incident at A.C. Flora High School.

According to deputies, they are responding to an incident at the school, involving a student that was injured.

The injured person was taken by ambulance to the hospital, say deputies.

Deputies say they do have someone detained. We have a crew on the scene, this is a developing story. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.