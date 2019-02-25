RCSD investigating incident at A.C. Flora HS that injured student

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County Deputies say they are investigating an incident at A.C. Flora High School.

According to deputies, they are responding to an incident at the school, involving a student that was injured.

The injured person was taken by ambulance to the hospital, say deputies.

Deputies say they do have someone detained.

We have a crew on the scene, this is a developing story. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.

Categories: Local News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Richland Co. authorities search for suspect accuse...
Richland Co. deputies charge man for sexually assa...
Suspect accused of robbing an area restaurant rema...
Deputies and car dealership DARE students to stay ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android