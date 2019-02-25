USC’s Jana Johns named Co-SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. —- For her efforts in the four games over the past week, South Carolina softball’s Jana Johns has been named Co-SEC Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Johns shares the weekly honor with Arkansas’ Danielle Gibson.

Johns posted a team-best .909 batting average, going 10-for-11 at the plate with 10 RBI. Johns completed the hit cycle throughout the week as she finished with a single, double, triple and home run.

Her dominate numbers also included a 1.909 slugging percentage, two free bases and a .923 on-base percentage.

This is the second-straight week the conference has recognized a Gamecock after Cayla Drotar was named SEC Player of the Week last week. It’s the sixth time over the past two seasons a Carolina student-athlete has been honored and Johns’ first SEC Player of the Week honor after becoming the first player in program history to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in a year last season.

On the year, Johns leads the SEC in batting average as she’s hitting .543 through the first 13 games. She’s also posted the fourth-best slugging percentage, third-best on-base percentage and has the seventh-most runs scored around the conference.