City of Columbia partners with AARP for ‘Frauds and Scams’ workshop for seniors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you interested in protecting your private information from identity thieves?

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with AARP for a series of free workshops on topics including frauds and scams, financial literacy and more.

The first workshop is set for Wednesday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street. Light refreshments will be served, say organizers.