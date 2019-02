SC Poor People’s Campaign address their agenda to lawmakers asking for change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Advocates for the State’s poor headed to the State House on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers.

South Carolina Poor People’s Campaign addressed the poverty issue across the state. Among their concerns, more access to clean water and Medicaid expansion in the Palmetto state.

Campaign leaders say elected officials need to be held accountable for the millions of improvised citizens in South Carolina.