Sights and sounds from Gamecocks’ first spring practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Spring football practice is officially underway as the Gamecocks returned to and reunited as a whole on the practice field Wednesday morning to prepare for the 2019 season.

New faces like defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and quarterback Ryan Hilinski join Jake Bentley, DJ Wonnum, and company as Carolina looks to improve after a 7-6 campaign that last saw them shut out 28-0 in the Belk Bowl in late December.

USC will hold 15 practices in total, concluding with the Garnet and Black Spring Game set for April 6 at Williams-Brice Stadium.