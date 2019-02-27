WATCH: Dreher grad Tevin Mack recaps return to Columbia, win over USC Feb 27, 2019 1:06 AM EST Mike Gillespie, In a return to his hometown Columbia, Dreher grad Tevin Mack put in 11 points to help Alabama beat the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena Tuesday night. Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks Tags: Gamecocks ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Gamecocks drop conference game to Alabama Tuesday ... Gamecocks edge App State, 3-1 for seventh-straight... Gamecocks change Sunday first pitch time against C... Cooke named finalist for Naismith Player of the Ye...