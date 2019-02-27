WATCH: Dreher grad Tevin Mack recaps return to Columbia, win over USC

Mike Gillespie,

In a return to his hometown Columbia, Dreher grad Tevin Mack put in 11 points to help Alabama beat the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena Tuesday night.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Gamecocks drop conference game to Alabama Tuesday ...
Gamecocks edge App State, 3-1 for seventh-straight...
Gamecocks change Sunday first pitch time against C...
Cooke named finalist for Naismith Player of the Ye...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android