Drift Jam Music Festival to benefit First Responders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An annual Midlands music festival announced a new partnership.The Drift Jam Music Festival will team up to help the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina.The festival will honor our Nation’s first responders, military service members, and those that gave their lives on September 11.Organizers say proceeds raised from the festival will go toward supporting our military and first responders, and their immediate families, here in South Carolina.Drift Jam is a floating music festival that takes place on Lake Murray on Saturday June 1, 2019.