Tigers Upend Panthers on the Road, 62-48

Greg Brzozowski,

PITTSBURGH — Clemson University men’s basketball held Pittsburgh to just 16 first half points and 27.3 percent shooting en route to its convincing 62-48 victory. This marked the fourth time this season that Clemson has held its opponent to less than 50 total points – tied for the most in a season since the 2015-16 campaign.

The Tigers (17-11, 7-8 ACC) got out to a lightning fast start from the floor – starting 7-for-10 from long range. Clemson held Pittsburgh to season-low 16 points in the first half. The 16 points was also the fewest allowed by the Tigers this season.

Three Tigers posted double-figure scoring with Marcquise Reed (game-high 14), Elijah Thomas (12) and Shelton Mitchell (10).

One of the biggest contributors of the contest was freshman Hunter Tyson who poured in a season-high nine points on a season-best four 3-point field goals. Tyson also grabbed four rebounds.

Thomas filled up the stat sheet against the Panthers (12-16, 2-13 ACC). Aside from the 12 points, Thomas also grabbed a team-best eight rebounds, dished a career-high-tying five assists, blocked three shots and made a career-high-tying three steals.

In the second half, the Tigers pushed its lead to a game-high 26 points at 44-18, but Pittsburgh would slowly close to within just 10 but the Tiger defense wouldn’t let them any closer and held on for the 14-point victory.

Notes: Clemson won its second-straight game … Clemson improved to 6-3 against Pittsburgh and extended its winning streak to six over the Panthers … Clemson made at least 10 threes for the fifth time this season … Clemson held Pitt to a season-low 12 made field goals and a season-low 27.3 percent shooting from the floor … Clemson assisted on 18-of-22 made baskets … head coach Brad Brownell won his 166th career game at Clemson – 11 shy of tying Cliff Ellis (177) for the most-ever in program history … it was coach Brownell’s 333rd career victory … the Tigers held its fourth team this season to under 50 points and improved to 4-0 in those contests … Clemson is now 43-2 combined in those games under Brownell (since 2010-11 season) … Clemson has won its last 24 contests when they have held their opponent to less than 50 points … Marcquise Reed moved into 17th on the all-time scoring list (1,356) … Reed posted his 65th double-digit scoring game of his Clemson career – just five shy of tying Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) for 16th on the all-time list … Reed tallied one steal and now has 157 for his career – good for 12th on the all-time list … Elijah Thomas surpassed the 600-rebound mark of his Clemson career (603) – he is one shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time list … Thomas also has 919 career points as a Tiger … Thomas tied his career-high with three steals …  Thomas tied his career-high with five assists … Thomas blocked three more shots and now has 167 for his Clemson career – sitting 10th all-time – just 11 shy of Sharrod Ford (2001-05) for ninth … Hunter Tyson set a new season-high with nine points and three made 3-point field goals … John Newman recorded his first career blocked shot.

