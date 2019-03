This February was the first time on record (132 years) where the temperature never reached 70 degrees. That’s an entire month in Southern California! When you average out the temperatures for the entire month, it was the 8th coldest on record. February 2019 averaged only 61 degrees. The long-term average for the month is 68. Check out this not-so-common picture of snow on the San Gabriel Mountains behind the Los Angeles skyline.