First Time This Fish Has Ever Been Seen in the Northern Hemesphere

This fish, called a hoodwinker sunfish (Mola tecta), has never before seen in the Northern Hemisphere. But earlier this week, it washed ashore in Santa Barbara. The fish is rarely ever seen and the only know sightings before this were well down in the Southern Hemisphere near southeastern Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Chile. It’s a huge fish too. This one is roughly 7 feet long and they can weigh as much as 4000 pounds.