DSS hosts 2019 Health & Fitness Game featuring USC Women’s Basketball Team

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to hoop it up for fitness?

 The Department of Social Services is hosting the 2019 annual Health & Fitness Game  along with the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team.

 The sixth annual event kicks off at 12:30pm held Sunday, March 3, 2019.

 The basketball game will begin at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena.

 DSS says the purpose of the event is to promote healthy food and physical activity for young children and their families.

“Physical activity and healthy eating are a vital part of our children’s success and health in life,” said Dawn Staley, head coach of the Gamecocks team and three-time gold medal Olympian. “I hope that by bringing children and their families to a family-friendly event that celebrates physical activity, making healthy choices and teamwork, we encourage children to play more, eat smarter and enjoy being physically active.”

Public service announcements featuring Staley will be shown at halftime. Booths, activities, prizes and giveaways will celebrate the fun in and benefits of healthy food and physical activity.

