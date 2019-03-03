Gamecocks take first Palmetto Series since 2014, beat Clemson 14-3

COLUMBIA – Behind a season-high 17 hits and three home runs, the University of South Carolina baseball team jumped out with 11 runs in the first four innings and cruised to a 14-3 win over No. 23 Clemson Sunday afternoon at Founders Park, taking 2-of-3 games in the Palmetto Series.

Senior TJ Hopkins , playing in his last Clemson series, had a monster day, going 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored in the win. On the weekend, Hopkins was 6-for-14 with three home runs and nine RBI on his way to the Tom Price Award, given to the Gamecock Most Valuable Player of the series.

Redshir

t sophomore Luke Berryhill belted two home runs and went 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored. Noah Campbell also had three hits and scored two runs while Andrew Eyster and Chris Cullen had two hits apiece.

Junior Reid Morgan earned his second win of the season, pitching 6.2 innings, striking out five while allowing eight hits and two earned runs with no walks.

After Clemson scored a run in the first on an RBI double from Kyle Wilkie, the Gamecocks erupted for five runs as Hopkins’ double drove in two and Berryhill brought in three with a home run down the left field line. Jacob Olson made it 6-1 with a sacrifice fly to left in the second.

Carolina scored five more runs in the fourth. Brady Allen brought in a run with a single up the middle. Hopkins then hit a no-doubter to left, his fourth of the year. Berryhill hit a two-run home run to center, making it 11-1.

Clemson scored two in the top of the sixth, but Carolina answered right back with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame. The Gamecocks loaded the bases after an Eyster single, Berryhill walk and Cullen single. Jordan Holladay singled in a run, then Berryhill scored on a wild pitch. The last run came home on George Callil’s sacrifice fly to right.

Sam Hall had three hits to lead Clemson. Justin Wrobleski took the loss for the Tigers, allowing five runs and five hits in a third of an inning.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina answered a run in the top of the first with a five-spot in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Berryhill’s three-run home run.

KEY STAT

Carolina hit six home runs in the Clemson series, slugging .579. TJ Hopkins had a home run in all three games while Berryhill had two in Sunday’s win.

NOTABLE

Andrew Eyster had a solid Clemson series, going 6-for-10 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

had a solid Clemson series, going 6-for-10 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI. Today’s attendance was 8,242, the 54th sellout in Founders Park history.

The 14 runs were the most for Carolina in the Clemson series since 2001, when the Gamecocks beat the Tigers, 21-8, on March 3 in Clemson.

Carolina is now 84-68-1 all-time in Columbia vs. the Tigers.

Morgan now has a 1.74 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched after today’s win. He has not allowed a walk while striking out 17 batters.

Cam Tringali pitched in both wins of the Clemson series, striking out three and allowing just one hit in three innings of work.

Hopkins wins the Tom Price Award for the second time in his career, winning it in 2017.

UP NEXT

South Carolina welcomes The Citadel to Founders Park on Tuesday afternoon (March 5) at 4 p.m. This game was moved up to 4 p.m. from 7 p.m. due to weather.