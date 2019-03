Ridge View goes back-to-back as State Champs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Ridge View head coach Yerrick Stoneman said as the celebration continued in Colonial Life Arena that the Blazers are trying to build a tradition in their program. Another building block to their legacy was added Saturday night.

The reiging SCHSL 4A State Champions went back-to-back, defeating Wilson 65-52.Up 11-10 after the first, RV outscored the lower state champs 21-12 in the second and 17-9 in the third.

Walyn Napper had a team-high 16 points.

The Blazers finished the season with a 25-7 record.