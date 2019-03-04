Kingston describes effort and impact of Gamecocks’ series win against rival Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Mark Kingston earned his first series win against rival Clemson Sunday, taking the best of three set two games to one, thanks to a 14-3 victory in the finale at Founders Park.

The second-year coach broke down what led to USC’s success against the Tigers and what this outcome means to his program after the game.

Carolina (9-2) returns to action Tuesday at Founders Park at 4 p.m. to face The Citadel.