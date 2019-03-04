Staley: “You can put the blame on me” after loss to MSU

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – No. 14 USC was unable to hold on to a seven point halftime lead, falling behind in the third quarter and losing a chance to share the SEC regular season title after being defeated by No. 5 Mississippi State 68-64.

Dawn Staley described what went wrong towards the end of the game, asking for the blame to be put on her for the outcome against the Bulldogs, who won their second-straight regular season league title.

The Gamecocks enter the SEC Tournament in Greenville this week with the No. 2 seed, getting a double bye before playing in the Quarterfinals Friday.

