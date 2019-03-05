Five Points goes green to kick of St. Patrick’s Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A part of the entertainment district is getting to kick off their annual St. Paticks Day festival in the entratinament district, but what would be a St. Patty’s Day celebration without any green? Well, the Five Points Association is going green just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Earlier this evening organizers and members of the public gathered around the five points foundation at Harden and Greene streets to begin the festivities with dying the popular foundation what else, green.

It’s a tradition that marks the kick off to the official St. Pattys in Five Points Celebration.

The annual concert and festival is set for Saturday March 16th, 2019.

For more information on the different performances expected to perform and the things you will be able to enjoy, besides a sea of green, you can click on this link to give you all the information you are looking for to join in on the fun. https://fivepointscolumbia.com/events