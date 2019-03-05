Local Weather Science Officer talks SC Tornadoes: Which months are more common

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the wake of Sunday night’s severe weather, which included 3 confirmed tornadoes, the National Weather service is talking the impact of tornado season in South Carolina.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes hit the Midlands, from Elgin to Lexington county.

Officials say three surveying crews assessed the damage on Monday, where they found EF-1 tornado damage North of Riverbanks Zoo.

Weather service officials say the wind speeds were up to 135 miles per hour on Sunday.

ABC Columbia News spoke with a Science Officer for the National Weather Service, here in Columbia, about which months are more common for tornadoes.

“The expert says quote, “March is the start of our severe weather season. March, April and May are usually when we have the biggest threat of tornadoes.”

“We’re in El Nino, and when we have El Nino in the spring, we tend to have a better chance for getting a severe weather outbreak.”