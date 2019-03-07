Body found on Lakeshore Drive in Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of the individual who was found unresponsive on Wednesday afternoon in creek behind Lakeshore Condominiums.

Martha Cooper McParland, 70, of Columbia was found by a maintenance worker. The autopsy indicated that Ms.McParland died of asphyziation, the cause of which is being further investigated.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Forest Acres Police Department are investigating the incident.