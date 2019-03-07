Good Samaritan lucky to be alive after being dragged by school bus

Clarendon Co., SC (AP) — Troopers with the Highway Patrol says a man was injured trying to help a school bus navigate a dirt road in Clarendon County.

Trooper Judd Jones says yesterday afternoon a bystander was trying to help the bus get around a stalled pickup truck. Officials say the man’s clothes somehow got caught in the bus and he was dragged six feet.

Trooper Jones says the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.