Massive flames engulf North Charlotte apartments early today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO/WSOC) – Charlotte Fire Department say they have contained a massive fire early this morning.

Firefighters say the fire started after 4:30 a.m. at the Hunters Pointe Apartments off Prospect Drive near I-85.

Officials say it took over 50 firefighters to contain the fire in 50 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

According to WSOC, there are 385 units at the complex, which was built in 1972, and the owners announced a $2 million improvement plan in 2017.

The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Update 2 Alarm Structure Fire; 1800 Block Prospect Dr; 50 plus firefighters bring fire under control in 50 minutes; no injuries reported; fire under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 7, 2019