Tigers Top Irish on the Road, 64-62

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Clemson University men’s basketball gritted out a two-point victory on the road at Notre Dame with a 64-62 triumph on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (18-12, 8-9 ACC) were led by Marcquise Reed who finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field. Reed also finished a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Elijah Thomas narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Thomas also swatted a game-high four shots. Shelton Mitchell was the third Tiger in double-figures – finishing with 11 points.

The Tigers trailed Notre Dame (13-17, 3-14 ACC) by four, 58-54, with just under four minutes to play in regulation. A quick 4-0 run by Clemson knotted the score at 58-58, which was followed by a Reed jumper to give the Tigers a 60-59 lead with 55 seconds remaining. Reed then came up with his second steal of the contest, which led to a pair of made free throws by Reed to give Clemson a three-point advantage, 62-59.

The Tigers were able to fend off the Irish after a missed free throw by Nate Laszewski on his second attempt with three seconds on the clock. Clyde Trapp added one free throw at the other end to help seal a 64-62 victory.

Clemson returns to action in its regular season finale on Saturday, March 9 against Syracuse. It will also serve as Senior Day for the Tigers as they honor Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell, Elijah Thomas, David Skara and Lyles Davis.

Tipoff is slated for 12 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum.