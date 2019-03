Two dogs died after someone threw several chihuahuas over an animal shelter’s fence

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – Someone threw four small dogs over an animal shelter fence leaving them there to die.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:30 on March 2, the suspects threw at least four chihuahuas over the fence at the Sumter SCPA.

two of those dogs have since died.

if you have any information on this incident call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.