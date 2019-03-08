Authorities believe missing teen may be in Midlands

Rob Dew,

Courtesy: Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Summerville, S.C. (WOLO)–Authorities say a teen missing for almost a year may be in the Midlands.
According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children Alizay’e Harley was last seen in Summerville on March 10th of 2018.
Officials believe she may be in Orangeburg or Columbia or possibly the Charlotte area.
If you recognize her or know where she is call the Summerville Police Department at 1-843-875-1620 or the Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

