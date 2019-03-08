Bojangles’ donates 2500 books to teachers in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bojangles is usually known for doling out biscuits, but today it was books.

On Friday morning, the restaurant chain donated 2500 books to the 2019 district Teachers of the Year in Lexington.

Bojangles’ officials say this event is part of their long partnership with South Carolina future minds.

According to its website, South Carolina future minds advocate for smart public policies and programs that strengthen both our education system and our economy.