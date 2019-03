Downtown Lexington is going green on Saturday in celebration of Shamrock Festival

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Downtown Lexington is going green tomorrow.

The Lexington County Blowfish are once again hosting the Shamrock Parade and Festival.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. and rolls down Main Street.

The festival starts at noon and runs until 5 p.m. at the Ice House Amphitheater.