Gamecock baseball’s series opener vs. Valpo suspended due to rain

COLUMBIA – Friday night’s game (March 8) between the Gamecock baseball team and Valparaiso has been suspended heading into the top of the fifth inning due to rain. Carolina currently holds a 4-1 lead. The game will be picked up Saturday (March 9) at 2 p.m. with the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Already delayed two hours by rain rolling in around 3:30 p.m., Friday’s game started at 6:02 p.m. and Valpo got on the board in the second on an RBI double from Jeremy Drudge. The Gamecocks answered with a pair of runs in the third and two in the fourth. Quinntin Perez walked to lead off the inning and George Callil was hit by a pitch. Noah Campbell reached on a bunt single and Perez scored on a throwing error by the Valpo pitcher. Callil came home on Luke Berryhill’s sacrifice fly to right.

In the fourth, Brady Allen led off with a single to short and moved to second as Chris Cullen . Carolina loaded the bases on a Callil walk. Campbell scored a run with a sacrifice fly and Andrew Eyster singled to left to score Cullen. After Berryhill flied to left to end the fourth, the tarp was put on the field and play was done for the night.

Wesley Sweatt struck out three and allowed three hits and a run in four innings of work before the delay.

Tickets for either Friday or Saturday’s game will get fans into Founders Park on Saturday.