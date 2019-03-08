SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter School Board of Trustees has chosen Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox as the district’s new superintendent.

Officials say Dr. Martin-Knox was approved unanimously by the board on Thursday.

Dr. Martin-Knox currently serves as the Chief of School Climate and Safety with Baltimore County Public Schools.

School district officials say Dr. Martin-Knox was one of three finalists chosen for the position, where each nominee spent a day in the district touring schools, meeting employees and community members.

According to Ralph Canty, Sumter Board Chairman, Dr. Martin-Knox was chosen as she “best fits qualities outlined in our community and staff written leadership.”

He continued by saying, “We are looking forward to a great future for our district under Dr. Martin-Knox’s leadership.”