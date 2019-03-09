First responders on scene of bus vs car crash in Georgetown County, 20 people hurt

Georgwtown County, (WPDE) — Multiple emergency agencies are responding to a crash on Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown County, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A Mitsubishi car and a Williamsburg Transit bus out of Kingstree were involved in the crash, according to Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Mitsubishi struck the transit bus. The vehicles were driving in opposite directions on Browns Ferry Road, Collins said.

It happened around 7:30 Saturday morning.

The driver of car was airlifted to MUSC in critical condition. 19 patients from the bus have been taken to various hospital with various injuries, according to officials.

Approximately 38 people were on the bus at the time of the crash, Collins said.

At least 20 people are injured, according to an official with the Georgetown County Fire Department.

Several agencies are responding including South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Fire Department.

Bus vs car crash in Georgetown County, (Viewer submitted)

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

An ABC15 News crew is on scene. This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 News for updates on-air and online.