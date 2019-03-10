South Carolina urges prep for severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina emergency officials are getting ready to mark severe weather awareness week.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is joining with the National Weather Service starting Sunday to remind people about the dangers of tornadoes and flooding.

They are encouraging people to buy weather radios or have other means to get severe weather warnings.

Officials will hold a statewide tornado drill at 9 a.m. Wednesday so school, public buildings and buisnesses can test their tornado plans.

South Carolina has seen three major floods in the past four years and just last weekend, four tornadoes touched down in Edgefield, Lexington and Richland counties.